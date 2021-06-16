ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
ASC 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.31%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.65%)
AVN 91.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.72%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.3%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.2%)
HUBC 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.21%)
HUMNL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
JSCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.7%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.94%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.71%)
TRG 167.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.78%)
UNITY 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,327 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.11%)
BR30 27,942 Increased By ▲ 4.7 (0.02%)
KSE100 48,663 Increased By ▲ 30.89 (0.06%)
KSE30 19,612 Decreased By ▼ -13.25 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm loses more than 2% on weaker soyoil prices

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.51% to 3,453 ringgit ($838.72) a tonne.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped more than 2% on Wednesday, shedding sharp gains from the previous session, weighed down by a fall in soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.51% to 3,453 ringgit ($838.72) a tonne.

Soyoil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dipped 0.23%. Soybean oil prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.42%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.17%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,602 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range of 3,691 ringgit to 3,757 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

CBOT CBOT wheat Malaysian palm oil CBOT corn CBOT soyoil

Palm loses more than 2% on weaker soyoil prices

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters