ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
ASC 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.89%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
AVN 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
DGKC 128.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.73%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.04%)
HUBC 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.05%)
HUMNL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
JSCL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
MLCF 48.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.44%)
PAEL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
POWER 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
TRG 167.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.84%)
UNITY 48.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
WTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
BR100 5,322 Decreased By ▼ -10.32 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,903 Decreased By ▼ -33.61 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,641 Increased By ▲ 8.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,610 Decreased By ▼ -15.3 (-0.08%)
CBOT corn may bounce further to $6.86-3/4

  • On the daily chart, the consolidation is taking the shape of a wedge, the lower trendline suggests a target around $6.26-3/4.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may bounce further to $6.86-3/4 per bushel, following its stabilisation around a support at $6.46-1/2.

The contract observes a set of retracements of the uptrend from $6.02-3/4 and a set of projection levels on the drop from $7.17-1/2.

Either the drop or its first part has ended around $6.46-1/2.

This drop could be further reversed, as the contract could still be under a consolidation phase. A deep fall is generally followed by a decent bounce.

The target at $6.86-3/4 will be confirmed when corn breaks $6.73-1/2. Immediate support is at $6.67-3/4, a break below which could cause a fall to $6.60.

On the daily chart, the consolidation is taking the shape of a wedge, the lower trendline suggests a target around $6.26-3/4.

However, corn found a support at $6.52-1/4, it may bounce towards the range of $6.84 to $7.03-1/2 before falling again.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

