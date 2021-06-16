ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
Australia shares headed for a weaker start, NZ falls

  • The benchmark closed at a record high on Tuesday.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a weak finish on Wall Street, as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, while gold stocks are likely to weigh further on the resource-heavy bourse amid weaker prices.

The local share price index futures lost 0.2%, a 2.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed at a record high on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,671.72 points in early trade.

