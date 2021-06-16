ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.06%)
ASC 19.21 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
ASL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
AVN 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
DGKC 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.57%)
EPCL 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.59%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
FFL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.95%)
HUBC 81.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
JSCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
KAPCO 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
PPL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.62%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.71%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.27%)
UNITY 48.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (0.11%)
BR30 27,981 Increased By ▲ 43.9 (0.16%)
KSE100 48,719 Increased By ▲ 86.28 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,646 Increased By ▲ 20.82 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of US Fed meet

  • On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 percent at 34,299.33.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 percent or 104.66 points at 29,336.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.09 percent or 1.80 points to 1,973.68.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses after US shares dropped" ahead of the Fed meeting, market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Investors have been trying to balance optimism over some major economies' reopening with fears that the Fed could soon begin tapering its easy money policy.

"While no one expects much from the (Fed) meeting, Chair (Jerome) Powell will be questioned persistently about whether the Fed is talking about tapering," Tapas Strickland, senior analyst at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

In Tokyo, Sony was down 1.95 percent at 10,800 yen while game giant Nintendo dropped 3.40 percent to 62,860 yen after its presentation at trade show E3 included no details of a new Switch console.

Automakers were among winners, with Toyota trading up 1.74 percent at 10,250 yen and Honda up 0.41 percent at 3,541 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 percent at 34,299.33.

The dollar fetched 110.07 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.06 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Nikkei 225 index Toshiyuki Kanayama Monex Tokyo stocks opened lower

Tokyo stocks open lower ahead of US Fed meet

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

ADB highlights power capacity potential

KE allowed paisa 36/unit hike

Prices of petrol, diesel raised to achieve PL target

Cabinet decides to monitor PSDP spending

Arrest for concealment of income: Senate panel turns down proposed changes in tax law

LoC, WB and Pak-Afghan border: Bajwa for operational preparedness

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters