Sindh paying special attention to improve infrastructure: minister

Recorder Report 16 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh is paying special attention to the improvement of infrastructure in the province, especially in the industrial areas, says Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Sindh Jam Ikram Dharijo

Sindh government in collaboration with the Industrial Development Board has carried out development works in which funds have been released to the industrial associations and steps are being taken to provide more funds in the future so that the government and the industrial associations together they can work for the betterment of industrial areas, Minister for Industries and Commerce Sindh Jam Ikram Dharijo said while addressing a dinner hosted by Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Saleem-uz-Zaman.

The minister said the suggestions given by the industrialists would be reviewed and made effective. We are trying to implement the establishment of new industrial zones so that the process of industrialization can be promoted, he added.

Addressing the function, patron-in-chief KATI and UBG S M Muneer said the federal government had presented a balanced budget and now the Sindh government was expected to present relief to the business community and the people in the budget. The current budget is good and balanced overall.

S M Muneer said the efforts of KATI president Saleem-uz-Zaman are commendable, he is playing significant role in highlighting the problems of industrial areas by working day and night.

He said the Sindh government was making efforts to solve the problems faced by the business community in collaboration KATI.

He further said that if the GDP reaches the level of 4.8, it will be a great achievement for the economy. Recently, vaccination facilities are being provided to the employees of Korangi Industrial Area in KATI, which is benefiting a large number of industrial employees.

KATI President Saleem-ul-Zaman said that with the help of the Sindh government has setup Corona Vaccination Center in KATI, where more than 400 industrial workers and others are being vaccinated.

