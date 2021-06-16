Khursheed, son released on parole to attend funeral

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah, his son released from prison on Tuesday on parole to attend the funeral prayers of his nephew. The former Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, who was in Jail, submitted an application seeking his release on parole, which was approved by the Sindh Home department.

The veteran leader along with his son MPA Farrukh Shah has been released on parole for 48 hours to attend the funeral. The PPP leader and 17 others had been indicted in assets beyond income case.