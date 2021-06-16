ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Jun 16, 2021
Markets

Consumer staples, energy stocks boost FTSE 100

Reuters 16 Jun 2021

LONDON: London's FTSE 100 equity index ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in consumer staples and energy stocks, although a delay in lifting remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England curbed sentiment across the overall market.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4% to its highest close since February 2020 highs. Dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group, British American Tobacco and Diageo Plc gained between 0.58% and 1.77%, on the weaker pound.

Energy stocks gained 0.32% as oil majors including BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.7% and 1.8% respectively, tracking crude prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.5%. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed back plans to lift most remaining Covid-19 restrictions to July 19, citing the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Travel and leisure stocks fell 0.8%, with Flutter Entertainment Plc and Entain Plc among the top decliners.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have gained more than 11% this year, but they have oscillated in a narrow range since mid-April on worries that a Covid-19 resurgence might crimp the recovery, and rapid economic growth could lead to higher inflation.

Among stocks, Boohoo Group Plc gained 1.07% after the British online fashion retailer reported a 32% rise in sales in its latest quarter benefiting from rising demand as lockdown restrictions eased.

However, Non-Standard Finance slipped 17.2% as the subprime lender plans to raise around 80 million pounds ($112.98 million) in the third quarter potentially through a share sale.

There was good news however on the jobs front, as the number of employees on British company payrolls surged by a record 197,000 in May as Covid-19 restrictions eased, tax data showed.

Meanwhile global markets including London are focused on the US Federal Reserve meeting for clues to a sooner-than-expected tapering of its monetary policy, prompted by rising inflation.

