PSL 6 match 23: Quetta turns table on Lahore Qalandars

A quality bowling display from the Quetta Gladiators helps them beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in the 23rd match of the sixth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Quetta posted a total of 158/5 courtesy of Weatherald (48), Azam Khan (33) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (33). Lahore, in response, got bundled out for 140.

This was only the second win for Quetta in the ongoing tournament, while Lahore’s third loss in a row.

Earlier in the day, Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar put Quetta Gladiators to bat in an attempt to target their fragile batting line-up in the absence of Faf du Plessis and Andre Russel.

The plan was well-executed for most of the innings as Lahore got, opener Usman Khan (0) in the second over. Cameron Delport (10) and Jake Weatherald (48) built up a 64-run partnership for the second wicket before Delport departed for 10. His wicket opened the gate for Qalandars who then struck thrice within the span of five overs. From 62 for 2, Gladiators were 114/5 in 15th over, dragged thus far on the back of Azam Khan’s quick 33 of 18 balls.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (34) along with young Hassan Khan (12) rebuilt the innings and took the team to a respectable total of 158/5.

James Faulkner, who has had a brilliant go in the Abu Dhabi leg, claimed 3 wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs for Qalandars.

The total looked gettable given the depth of Lahore Qalandars’ batting line, however, Quetta Gladiators had a different approach to the game.

They bowled a tight line from the ball one, and never let Qalandars off the hook. Left-arm fast bowler, Usman Khan Shinwari, who was playing his first game in the second leg, gave his side a perfect start by sending off captain Sohail Akhtar in the first over for a duck.

Gladiators struck twice in the third and fourth over of the powerplay. It was Hasnain who removed off-colour Fakhar Zaman for 12 and then Usman Shinwari showed the door to Mohammad Hafeez (1).

Wickets kept coming for Quetta in the middle part of the innings and they never let any Qalandars batter settle down, except for Tim David, who looked formidable with his (46 off 27). Besides him, no Lahore batsman could surpass the 20-run mark, as they fell 18 runs short of the target.

Quetta’s Khurram Shehzad and Usman Shinwari took three wickets apiece, while Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz shared two wickets each.