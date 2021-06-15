ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
ASC 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
ASL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.67%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.67%)
EPCL 49.44 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.43%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
FFL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.02%)
HASCOL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.17%)
HUMNL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.22%)
KAPCO 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
MLCF 49.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.86%)
PAEL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.87%)
SILK 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.24%)
TRG 165.90 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.09%)
UNITY 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,333 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.03%)
BR30 27,937 Increased By ▲ 164.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,633 Decreased By ▼ -93.52 (-0.19%)
KSE30 19,625 Decreased By ▼ -22.41 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St dips after S&P 500 hits record high; Fed meeting in focus

  • US retail sales fall in May.
  • Ocugen jumps on partnership for US production of vaccine.
  • Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting.
  • Indexes down: Dow 0.22%, S&P 0.06%, Nasdaq 0.10%.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

US stocks eased on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit a record high earlier in the session, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.

Assurance from the Fed that rising prices, coupled with falling US Treasury yields, are transitory have helped ease some concerns over inflation with all eyes turning to the central bank's statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P 500, the blue-chip Dow Jones and the tech-stocks focused Nasdaq have gained 13.3%, 12.3% and 10%, respectively so far this year, largely driven by optimism about an economic reopening.

"If the Fed can convey to the market that they are going to continue to be patient and that they are not overly concerned about inflation, that continues to be a very solid set up for the equity markets," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer of Raymond James.

"The big thing that people are going to focus on are the new projections, particularly on inflation."

The Fed is likely to announce in August or September a strategy for reducing its massive bond buying program, but won't start cutting monthly purchases until early next year, a Reuters poll of economists found.

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 76.35 points, or 0.22%, at 34,317.40, the S&P 500 was down 2.51 points, or 0.06%, at 4,252.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 14.68 points, or 0.10%, at 14,159.46.

In a new policy statement and economic projections due on Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to point to continued strength in the economy and acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers about when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying program.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors slipped. Energy stocks added 1.4% as oil prices hit multi-year highs on positive demand outlook.

Latest data showed US retail sales fell more than expected in May, with spending rotating back to services from goods, as vaccinations allow Americans to travel and engage in other activities that had been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In corporate news, Biogen Inc dipped 0.1% after the drugmaker's potential therapy for choroideremia, an inherited disease that leads to vision loss, did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

Drug developer Ocugen jumped nearly 16.8% as it prepares for potential commercial manufacturing of the Covaxin for the US and Canadian markets.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.21-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and nine new lows.

US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Index Nasdaq index Wall Street' blue chip Dow Jones

Wall St dips after S&P 500 hits record high; Fed meeting in focus

Sindh announces Rs1.48 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan allows AstraZeneca shot for under 40s to help its expatriates

After Punjab, Sindh also says it will block SIM cards of people refusing Covid-19 vaccines

Sindh likely to receive first monsoon spell from June 16, predicts Met office

Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near Pakistan-India border

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

AstraZeneca hits snag in Covid drug development

Iran says it produced 6.5kg of uranium enriched to 60pc

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

Govt is making efforts to use EVMs in next general election: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters