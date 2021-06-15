ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.39%)
Police, shopkeepers clash during demolition of shopping mall, club in Karachi

  • Supreme Court had declared buildings illegal and ordered their demolition on Monday
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Clashes erupted between protesters and police during the demolition of a shopping mall and club situated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aaj News reported on Tuesday.

On the instructions of the Supreme Court, the district administration, along with heavy machinery and police, reached Rashid Minhas Road to demolish Aladin Shopping Mall and Pavilion End Club.

As the officials commenced the demolition process, shopkeepers protested and clashed with the police contingent. They blocked the main gate of the amusement park and shouted slogans against the district administration.

The protesters said the Supreme Court had not ordered the demolition of their shops, which, they said, were leased out to them by the KMC and are legal.

Meanwhile, the police used teargas to disperse the protesters and managed to arrest several of them. There are reports of some injuries.

On June 14, the Supreme Court directed the local administration to demolish the Pavilion End Club and stop all commercial activities on the premises of the Aladin amusement park.

The court directed the Karachi administrator to file a compliance report within two days.

The directions were given by an apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while hearing a case related to illegal encroachments and buildings at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

