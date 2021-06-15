ANL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.46%)
ASL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.38%)
AVN 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.34%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 130.78 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.7%)
EPCL 48.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.18%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.41%)
HASCOL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.26%)
HUMNL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.57%)
JSCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.85%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.66%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
MLCF 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.72%)
PAEL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.12%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.76%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.14%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.85%)
UNITY 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.15%)
BR100 5,316 Decreased By ▼ -15.32 (-0.29%)
BR30 27,825 Increased By ▲ 53.08 (0.19%)
KSE100 48,537 Decreased By ▼ -188.86 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,586 Decreased By ▼ -61.51 (-0.31%)
CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.58

  • The current drop is highly likely to extend to $5.92-1/4, the bottom of the wave B.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may retest a support at $6.58 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to the May 26 low of $6.39-1/2.

The bounce triggered by this support failed to extend above a falling channel. The downtrend in the channel remains steady and is extending towards $6.39-1/2 to $6.48-1/2 range.

A small double-top forming around $7.03-1/2 suggests a target of $6.39-1/2. Resistance is at $6.79, a break above which may lead to a gain to $6.88-1/4 to $7.03-1/2 range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend from the May 7 high of $7.67-1/2 seems to have resumed.

After piercing below a support zone of $6.59-3/4 to $6.65, wheat approached it again. Chances are it may break this zone and fall towards the next support range of $6.32-3/4 to $6.34.

The reversal of the uptrend from $4.96-1/4 has been more or less confirmed.

The current drop is highly likely to extend to $5.92-1/4, the bottom of the wave B.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

