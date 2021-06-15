ANL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
Markets

NY coffee may retest support at $1.5165

  • The bounce triggered by the support at $1.5165 is classified as a pullback towards the rising trendline. It may end around $1.5645.
Reuters 15 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: New York July coffee may retest a support at $1.5165 per lb, a break below which could cause a fall into $1.4465-$1.4985 range.

The drop from $1.6675 seems to be against an uptrend from $1.2250. A retracement analysis on the trend suggests a target zone of $1.4465-$1.4985.

The bounce triggered by the support at $1.5165 is classified as a pullback towards the rising trendline. It may end around $1.5645.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

