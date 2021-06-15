Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Tuesday morning on the front foot as traders returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with other markets following another record performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.36 percent, or 104.31 points, to 28,946.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.28 points, to 3,587.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.24 points to 2,408.18.