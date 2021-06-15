Illegal orders by PCP manager: NA panel directs CD to complete inquiry

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday directed the Cabinet Division (CD) to complete inquiry regarding illegal orders imposed by the manager Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) Karachi by July 15.

The sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing committee on Cabinet Secretariat met with Mohsin Dawar in the chair, here on Monday.

The committee met (i) to discuss and prepare a report on the matters/complaints relating to employees of Printing Corporation of Pakistan regarding illegal orders imposed by the manager, PCP Karachi, against the staff; and (ii) the committee may take assistance of Establishment Division, Federal Investigation Agency, Printing Corporation of Pakistan CBA and all other departments as the sub-committee may deem appropriate, in discharge of the task assigned to it.

The committee directed that Cabinet Division may complete inquiry against the PCP Karachi manager by July 15. It further directed that all the decisions should be taken on merit. The CBA assured the committee that the encroachment would be removed in 10 days.

