Governing body of ILO: Pakistan elected regular member

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was elected, on Monday, as a regular member of the governing body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Foreign Office said.

The elections took place virtually at the 109th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva.

Pakistan is among the four newly-elected regular members from the Asia-Pacific Group (ASPAG) for the term 2021-2024.

“Pakistan joins the governing body at a time when the world of work has been hit hard. Mitigating the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19 pandemic and revival of economic growth necessitates enhanced international cooperation, dialogue and assistance,” the Foreign Office statement noted.

It added that Pakistan will work with members of the governing body and other constituents towards human-cantered economic recovery, enhanced productive capacity and employment generation. In doing so, promotion of social justice and social protection, guided by the government’s people-oriented vision, will be the key areas of focus, it added.

The governing body is the premier policy and decision-making body of the ILO, composed of 56 regular members (28 governments, 14 employers and 14 workers). Pakistan has previously been a regular member of this executive arm of the ILO for seven terms since joining the organisation in 1947.

This election result illustrates the trust reposed by the international community in Pakistan’s strong leadership credentials.

