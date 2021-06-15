ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One dead in Minneapolis after man drives into crowd of protestors

AFP 15 Jun 2021

MINNEAPOLIS: A woman was killed and three other people injured when a man drove into a crowd of demonstrators who were protesting the shooting death by US Marshals of a Black man in Minneapolis, police said Monday.

Police said the man, who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, drove his vehicle into a group of protestors shortly before midnight.

“Protesters pulled the suspect from the vehicle and, from reports of witnesses, began to strike the driver,” the Minnepolis police said in a statement. “Officers arrived and took custody of the driver.” A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries, police said. The driver of the vehicle was also hospitalized.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the use of drugs or alcohol by the driver may be a contributing factor in this crash,” police said.

The demonstrators were protesting the June 3 death of Winston Boogie Smith, who was shot dead by US Marshals who were trying to take him into custody for firearms violations.

Smith’s death came just over a year after that of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by police while being arrested in Minneapolis.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in April for Floyd’s death, which sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

Black man Derek Chauvin US Marshals Winston Boogie Smith

One dead in Minneapolis after man drives into crowd of protestors

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.