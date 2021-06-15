ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
US father-son duo admit helping ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan

AFP 15 Jun 2021

TOKYO: An American father-son duo admitted their role in orchestrating former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn’s audacious escape from Japan as they made their first appearance before a Tokyo court on Monday.

Former special forces operative Michael Taylor, 60, and his 28-year-old son Peter were extradited by US authorities over claims they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in a music equipment case as he awaited trial.

At the Tokyo district court, the pair said they did not contest the facts laid out by prosecutors in an indictment, effectively conceding their role in the saga.

“Is there any mistake in what the prosecutor just read?” the judge asked each man in turn. Both replied no.

Michael Taylor was led in first to the courtroom, with his hands cuffed in front of him. He wore plastic slippers, dark trousers and a white shirt with no tie.

His son was brought in after, with both men wearing facemasks.

The pair face up to three years in prison if convicted of helping Ghosn — currently an international fugitive living in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was out on bail while awaiting trial on four counts of financial misconduct, which he denies, when he managed to slip past authorities onto a private jet, transit in Turkey and land in Lebanon.

