Japan rubber futures rise

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Monday as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to maintain strong stimulus to support the country’s economy and industrial activity, which is struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for November delivery finished 0.9 yen, or 0.4%, higher at 238.9 yen per kg. There was no trading of rubber contract in Shanghai due to a public holiday in China.