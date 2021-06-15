ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Japanese shares inch higher

Reuters 15 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Monday as cyclicals such as tyre makers and shippers led gains on global recovery hopes, while Toshiba rose after the company said two of its board directors will retire amid its governance crisis.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.74% to 29,161.80, its highest close since May 10. The broader Topix rose 0.29% to 1,959.75.

"Japanese shares are still trailing behind global shares, as earnings recovery is expected to be delayed. But hopefully things will get better with vaccinations speeding up now. We could have 60% of the population get vaccinated by August," said Hiroshi Watanabe, senior economist at Sony Financial Holdings.

Shippers were the top gainers, with Nippon Yusen up 2.3%, followed by tyre makers, among which Bridgestone rose 1.3% and Yokohama Rubber jumped 2.9%.

Toshiba gained 2.7% after the conglomerate, which is facing a deepening crisis over corporate governance, said it would change its board director nominees for an upcoming shareholders meeting and its two board directors would retire.

Growth-oriented shares outperformed as fall in US bond yields boosted their US peers. M3 gained 4.5%, while Fanuc rose 3.2% and Keyence went up 2.7%.

Kobe Bussan jumped 11.1% after the food retail chain operator bumped up its earnings guidance.

On the other hand, the interest-sensitive banking sector fell after US Treasury yields posted their biggest weekly drop in nearly a year last week. MUFG fell 1.0% and Mizuho Financial Group lost 0.9%.

Game company Gumi tumbled 15.8% after its founder, who still owns a stake of more than 10% in the firm, announced his resignation last Friday.

