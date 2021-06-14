Erdogan says he discussed Turkey's Russian missiles with Biden

BRUSSELS: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that they discussed Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, and a F-35 jet programme that has also strained bilateral ties.

At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the meeting with Biden was positive for the future. Biden told him he might come to Turkey, he added.