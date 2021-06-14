World
Erdogan says he discussed Turkey's Russian missiles with Biden
- At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the meeting with Biden was positive for the future. Biden told him he might come to Turkey, he added.
Updated 14 Jun 2021
BRUSSELS: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that they discussed Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, and a F-35 jet programme that has also strained bilateral ties.
At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the meeting with Biden was positive for the future. Biden told him he might come to Turkey, he added.
Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi
Erdogan says he discussed Turkey's Russian missiles with Biden
Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22
Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry
Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months
Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round
Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj without male guardian
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims
US will not support Afghanistan forces with airstrikes after troop withdrawal, reports VOA
On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday
Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak
UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary
Read more stories
Comments