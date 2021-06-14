ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan says he discussed Turkey's Russian missiles with Biden

  • At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the meeting with Biden was positive for the future. Biden told him he might come to Turkey, he added.
Reuters Updated 14 Jun 2021

BRUSSELS: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that they discussed Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences, and a F-35 jet programme that has also strained bilateral ties.

At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the meeting with Biden was positive for the future. Biden told him he might come to Turkey, he added.

Tayyip Erdogan Joe Biden NATO S 400 missile

Erdogan says he discussed Turkey's Russian missiles with Biden

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round

Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj without male guardian

Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

US will not support Afghanistan forces with airstrikes after troop withdrawal, reports VOA

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters