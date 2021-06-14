Players will not be allowed to keep their families during England, WI tours

Pakistan cricket team players will not be allowed to keep their families during the tours of England and the West Indies, starting later this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that the squads for all three formats will assemble on June 20 in Lahore, barring those who are in Abu Dhabi for PSL 6.

They will undergo a mandatory quarantine until June 25 when the team departs for England through a chartered flight. The rest of the squad will join from Abu Dhabi.

The cricket board has not invited families of the players and support staff for quarantine.

Half the squad is currently in Abu Dhabi for the second leg of PSL 6. They were not allowed to accompany families on the tour as well.

The same protocol, enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, was followed during previous tours of England, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe. However, the board had allowed players to keep families with them during the home series against South Africa and Zimbabwe last year.

The touring party will play three ODIs and as many T20Is match series against England and five T20Is and two-Test match series against West Indies.