ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Farah to make last-gasp effort to qualify for Olympics

  • Farah won the 5,000m-10,000m double at the London Olympics in 2012 and repeated the feat four years later in Rio de Janeiro.
AFP 14 Jun 2021

LONDON: Two-time Olympic 10,000m champion Mo Farah will make a last-gasp attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester on June 25.

The British runner, 38, is yet to hit the qualifying standard for the distance after a failed attempt earlier this month in Birmingham, where he was hampered by an ankle injury.

He needs to beat a time of 27 minutes, 28 seconds to stand a chance of defending his crown at the Olympics, which start in Japan next month.

Farah clocked 27:50.64 at the British 10,000m Championships on June 5 to come eighth in his first race over that distance since quitting the track to focus on the marathon in 2017.

But Farah still felt he could defend his Olympic title and has now recovered from his ankle problem.

The Manchester race, with the championships doubling up as Olympic trials, will be his last chance to reach Tokyo, with the deadline on June 27.

Farah won the 5,000m-10,000m double at the London Olympics in 2012 and repeated the feat four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

Tokyo Games Mo Farah’s Olympic 10000m champion British Athletics Championships

Farah to make last-gasp effort to qualify for Olympics

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

Govt has deprived Sindh of its due share of water, funds: CM Murad

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters