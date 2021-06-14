ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis protest in Islamabad, demand Pfizer vaccine

  • Want guidelines issued by NCOC to be changed
Aisha Mahmood Updated 14 Jun 2021

Karachi: Overseas Pakistanis staged on Monday a protest at Islamabad’s F-9 mass vaccination centre, calling on the government to inoculate them with the Pfizer vaccine.

Saudi Arabia and some other countries in the Middle East are not accepting certificates of the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccine. In Pakistan, most of the vaccines being administered are Chinese.

In a press conference, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had earlier stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was engaged in talks with the leaders of these countries regarding the issue.

Holding placards, the protesters demanded that the guidelines by the National Command and Operation Centre regarding the Pfizer vaccine be changed. They said that they were stuck in Pakistan, unemployed, demanding that they be administered the vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Aaj News, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said that they had an understanding with Covax, the World Health Organisation's global shared vaccine programme, that the vaccine will be administered to health compromised patients on priority.

Last month, Pakistan received 100,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine through Covax, the World Health Organisation's global shared vaccine programme. Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had said that due to a limited number of doses, only those travelling abroad for Hajj or work/education will be administered the vaccine.

However, the NCOC changed its policy and said that only people with weak immune systems will be vaccinated with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The government will provide Punjab with 26,000 doses, Sindh 12,000, Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa 8,000, Balochistan 2,000, Islamabad 1,000, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 100 and Gilgit-Baltistan 1,000.

Coronavirus NCOC protests Islamabad Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine overseas Pakistani

Overseas Pakistanis protest in Islamabad, demand Pfizer vaccine

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round

Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj without male guardian

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

Govt has deprived Sindh of its due share of water, funds: CM Murad

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters