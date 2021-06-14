ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.96%)
China reports 23 new coronavirus cases on June 13

  • China also reported 24 new asymptomatic infections, versus 18 a day earlier.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on June 13, down from 34 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, four were local transmissions compared with six the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 24 new asymptomatic infections, versus 18 a day earlier.

China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 91,451, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

