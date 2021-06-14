World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 549
- The reported death toll rose by 10 to 89,844, the tally showed.
14 Jun 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 549 to 3,715,518, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 10 to 89,844, the tally showed.
Punjab FY22 budget today: There’s ‘package’ for industry: govt
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 549
Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months
Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak
UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary
G7 issues anti-China communiqué
Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad
Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead
Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP
Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy
FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?
Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt
Read more stories
Comments