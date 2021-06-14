ANL 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
ASC 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.02%)
ASL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.5%)
AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.05%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
EPCL 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
HASCOL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.76%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.4%)
JSCL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
KAPCO 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
MLCF 47.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
PAEL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.21%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.35%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.38%)
PPL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.83%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.25%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.9%)
SNGP 51.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (6.02%)
TRG 165.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-1.69%)
UNITY 48.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
WTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
BR100 5,354 Increased By ▲ 71.7 (1.36%)
BR30 27,857 Increased By ▲ 255.82 (0.93%)
KSE100 48,794 Increased By ▲ 489.52 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,657 Increased By ▲ 178.11 (0.91%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

  • The number of patients quickly swelled and two years later the figure stands at more than 1,500, according to data from the provincial health ministry.
AFP 14 Jun 2021

RATO DERO: Since his son was diagnosed with HIV during a mass outbreak in Pakistan among babies and children, hard-up Shahzado Shar has often been forced to choose between food and medicine.

His five-year-old was one of hundreds who tested positive in 2019 after a whistleblower doctor uncovered a scandal involving the re-use of needles in southern Sindh province.

The number of patients quickly swelled and two years later the figure stands at more than 1,500, according to data from the provincial health ministry.

Pakistan's largest HIV testing and treatment centre was established in the rural town of Rota Dero in the wake of the disaster, dishing out life-saving anti-retroviral drugs.

But affected families must cover further costs arising from the illness themselves.

"They tell us to go for further tests in private hospitals, but we don't have sufficient money," Shar told AFP, describing how his son continues to suffer from regular fever, abdominal and kidney pain.

Around 30 other children are also HIV positive in their small village of Subhani Shar, just a few kilometres from Rato Dero.

Pakistan's public hospitals, located largely in cities, are often chaotic and inefficient, leaving rural families to rely on private clinics they can seldom afford that are often stuffed with unlicensed doctors.

At least 50 children have died since they were diagnosed, said paediatric specialist Fatima Mir, from Aga Khan University in Karachi, who has analysed the data -- though she had expected the number to be higher given the malnutrition and poverty among families in the area.

Authorities blamed a single physician -- a popular child specialist in Rato Dero -- for causing the outbreak.

Muzaffar Ghangro is currently out on bail, with court hearings repeatedly pushed back, much to the anger of many families.

He denies the charges laid against him, saying other doctors have pinned the outbreak on him because of his successful practice.

'Ruthless' malpractice

Poor infection control is rife across impoverished Pakistan, where doctors often re-use equipment to cut costs -- out of necessity or greed.

The doctor who first exposed Sindh's dirty needle scandal says little has changed since 2019.

"Things are as bad as they were at the time of the outbreak," said whistleblower Imran Akbar Arbani, who called malpractice in the country "ruthless".

He said authorities were quick to react at the time, but that discipline has since slipped.

"In the first three months, quacks and unauthorised medical practitioners were banned and their clinics were sealed, but they obtained clearance later on," he said.

Rafiq Khanani, a doctor and the president of the Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan, said regulations were ineffective or routinely ignored.

"The regulatory departments exist only on documents and in offices... practically, they are ineffective."

In the wake of the scandal, the government banned the import of conventional syringes, insisting only on single-use auto-lock needles which cannot be re-deployed.

But a Sindh health official who did not want to be named told AFP that many doctors were circumventing the ban and still buying the cheaper models.

'We are doomed'

At Rato Dero's HIV testing and treatment centre, patients sit facing a television screen churning out healthcare advice in the local Sindhi language.

A frail 20-year-old man sits silently with his father, waiting for the results of rapid HIV test. Paediatric specialist Fatima Mir said successful mass testing helped to identify victims of the crisis and slow down onward transmissions.

But Pakistan now has to go beyond the vital antiretrovirals and offer more rounded care to patients, Ayesha Isani Majeed, the head of the government's National AIDS Control Programme, told AFP.

As the sun sets in Subhani Shar, a mother sits with her daughter draped across her lap, suffering another bout of fever.

Hakima Shar says she sometimes forgets to administer the drugs -- which can control the virus and help prevent onward transmission -- to her four-year-old, who often refuses to take them.

"We are very poor... I wake up with the sun and start working, so who else will give her the medicine regularly?" said the 25-year-old mother, who has also contracted the virus.

Many families had never heard of HIV, but now it dominates their lives.

"The government doesn't provide us with antibiotics or multivitamins and we can't afford to buy them ourselves," she said.

Sindh province HIV positive Aga Khan University HIV drugs Ratodero Subhani Shar Muzaffar Ghangro whistleblower Imran Akbar Arbani Rafiq Khanani Ayesha Isani Majeed

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters