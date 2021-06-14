ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Local tractor assembly grows by 65.26pc in 10 months

APP 14 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Domestic tractor assembling witnessed about 65.26 percent growth during 10 months of current financial year as compared to the production of corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-April, 2020-21, around 41,327 tractors were locally assembled as compared to assembling of 2,500 tractors same period of last year, according the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month on month basis, tractor production grew by 168.31 percent from the month of April, 2021 as compared the same month of last financial year. The upsurge in local tractor assembling was mainly attributed with the incentives provided to local tractor manufacturing industry to promote farm mechanization across the country.

In April, 2021, about 4,674 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling of 1,742 tractors in same month of last year, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) was increased by 12.84 percent during the period from July-April 2020-21 as compared to July-April 2019-20.

Tractor Production Large Scale Manufacturing Industries Local tractor tractor assembling

Local tractor assembly grows by 65.26pc in 10 months

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.