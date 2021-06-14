Naya Pakistan: PM pledges to turn dream into reality

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said his government is determined to realise the dream of Naya Pakistan into reality.

“We have aligned all of our resources, efforts and concentration in the same direction for effectively realising our dream of Naya Pakistan into reality,” the PM wrote on his Facebook page. His statement came on the heels of federal government’s efforts to expedite the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. The federal government has reiterated to construct five million housing units to provide affordable housing to deserving segments of Pakistani society. Last week, the PM inaugurated a mobile unit in Islamabad to facilitate the public in obtaining information and apply loans for the housing programme at reasonable rates.

The mobile unit was launched in collaboration between Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and National Bank of Pakistan and aims to serve as a one- window to provide loans. Initially, the mobile unit would function in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and it would be launched in other parts of the country gradually, according to federal government.

“Naya Pakistan is harnessing this great nation’s enormous potential as it now confidently marches towards growth and prosperity,” Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar wrote in a recent article.

