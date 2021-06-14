ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naya Pakistan: PM pledges to turn dream into reality

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 14 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said his government is determined to realise the dream of Naya Pakistan into reality.

“We have aligned all of our resources, efforts and concentration in the same direction for effectively realising our dream of Naya Pakistan into reality,” the PM wrote on his Facebook page. His statement came on the heels of federal government’s efforts to expedite the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. The federal government has reiterated to construct five million housing units to provide affordable housing to deserving segments of Pakistani society. Last week, the PM inaugurated a mobile unit in Islamabad to facilitate the public in obtaining information and apply loans for the housing programme at reasonable rates.

The mobile unit was launched in collaboration between Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and National Bank of Pakistan and aims to serve as a one- window to provide loans. Initially, the mobile unit would function in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and it would be launched in other parts of the country gradually, according to federal government.

“Naya Pakistan is harnessing this great nation’s enormous potential as it now confidently marches towards growth and prosperity,” Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar wrote in a recent article.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Naya Pakistan National Bank of Pakistan Naya Pakistan Housing dream into reality

Naya Pakistan: PM pledges to turn dream into reality

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.