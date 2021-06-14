67,493 cops aged over 30 years vaccinated: DIG

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Welfare) Punjab Agha Muhammad Yousuf disclosed on Sunday that collectively 67,493 police officials more than 30 years of age have been vaccinated against the coronavirus while the remaining force was being vaccinated without any interruption.

The senior police officer revealed this while briefing participants of a meeting presided over the Punjab IGP Inam Ghani at the Central Police Office (CPO). DIG Agha said that so far 18,870 officials aged 50 to 60 years and 22,045 aged 40 to 50 years have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

He said the process of corona vaccination of officers and officials in the age group of 30 to 40 years is also in full swing and so far 26,578 personnel in this age group have been vaccinated against the deadly virus. “Collectively, 67,493 officers and officials more than 30 years of age have been vaccinated while the remaining force is being vaccinated without any interruption,” he added.

