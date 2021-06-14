‘NAB is a people, business-friendly organization’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is a people and business-friendly organization and has great regard for the business community which is playing an important role in the country’s progress.

According to a press release issued Sunday, the chairman NAB said that he had not only addressed business community at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) but also held meetings with delegations of Flour Mills Association, Cotton Ginners Association and Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

NAB has filed 1273 references in the accountability courts throughout the country, the press release said. Out of 1273 references, the references against the business community are less than one percent, it said.

