ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt urged to remove MRP on tea import

14 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tea Association chairman M Aman Paracha highlighted that in federal budget MRP on commercial importer of raw black tea still not waved. He said MRP is anomaly and in their budget proposals to govt and meetings in Islamabad with FBR, they assured the removal of MRP on Commercial Importer and put 3 percent additional sales tax on tea as MRP paid by commercial importer on tea cost 22.50 percent net impact which full input importer not get and it makes extra burden to consumer, as already there are 53 percent direct and indirect taxes on tea import.

Aman Paracha said govt and FBR are still confused to decide if tea import in bulk packing is a raw material or finished goods as if govt treat it in finished goods then why FBR issues exemption of wealth tax to dummy packers. How it’s possible that similar goods import in country is finished for one importer and raw material for other importer. Wealth Tax on import should be rationalize for every importer, misuse by dummy companies should be stopped which causes billion of rupees loss to govt revenue and exemptions issue by FBR that benefit not pass on to consumer as well by those companies and its unbalance the trade as such exemptions create difference in cost of Rs 30 to 40 by which legal importer can’t compete and the exempt companies sell their tea of bulk packing in local markets, so therefore, they request govt to please rationalize the wealth tax @ 2 percent for every tea importer.

The ACD on tea from last 13 years still not waived which they requested to commerce minister prior to budget as the tea is a common food, so govt should eliminate ACD to bring in poor reach.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Tea tea imports MRPL MRP

Govt urged to remove MRP on tea import

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.