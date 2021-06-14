ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index up; Egypt falls

Reuters 14 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian shares ended higher on Sunday, outperforming other Gulf peers, buoyed by gains in banking stocks, while Egypt’s blue-chip index extended losses. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 0.9%, lifted by a 3.8% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3.6% increase in Saudi Telecom Company.

Elsewhere, Dur Hospitality Co finished 0.6% higher after the firm said it is in merger talks with Taiba Investments Co that could create a company with combined assets worth $2.4 billion across the kingdom’s hotel, tourism and real estate sectors.

However, Taiba Investments, which has interests in hotels, tourism facilities and real estate, traded flat.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender, dropping 1.1%, while aquaculture firm International Holding declined 0.8%.

From June 15 Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) second-most populous emirate, will limit entry to shopping centres, restaurants, cafes and other public places to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently tested negative for the coronavirus.

Daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, have risen over the past three weeks.

Dubai’s main share index traded flat as gains in property shares were offset by declines in financial stocks.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.2%, helped by a 1.6% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.9% lower, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic.

Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation accelerated to 4.8% in May from 4.1% the previous month, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, led by increases in food prices.

Saudi Arabian shares Saudi index Gulf peers banking stocks Egypt’s blue chip index

Saudi index up; Egypt falls

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.