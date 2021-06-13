ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI declines 0.59pc WoW

Tahir Amin 13 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 10, 2021 recorded a decline of 0.59 percent over the last week due to decrease in the prices of food items including chicken (16.19 percent), bananas (9.01 percent), moong (2.38 percent), LPG (1.66 percent), sugar (0.13 percent), and wheat flour (0.11 percent), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 15.38 percent with most of the items increased mainly chillies powder (82.05 percent), electricity for Q1 (61.62 percent), petrol (45.47 percent), diesel (37.83 percent), mustard oil (35.92 percent), eggs (34.08 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), LPG (24.08 percent), match box (23.44 percent), and vegetable ghee (22.62 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of garlic (27.27 percent), moong (23.53 percent), potatoes (16.55 percent), onions (7.14 percent), chicken (1.52 percent), salt (0.89 percent), and masoor (0.61 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 148.38 points during the week ended June 3, 2021 to 147.51 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 per month decreased by 0.26 percent, 0.40 percent, 0.48 percent, 0.57 percent, and 0.67 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items increased, nine (17.66 percent) items decreased, and 28 (54.9 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in the weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include onions (12.01 percent), tomatoes (8.06 percent), garlic (1.53 percent), mutton (1.16 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.95 percent), mustard oil (0.87 percent), gur (0.72 percent), beef with bone (0.59 percent), curd (0.53 percent), milk fresh (0.34 percent), eggs (0.32 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.28 percent), masoor (0.20 percent), and cooked beef (0.15 percent).

According to the PBS, decrease was observed in the price of chicken (16.19 percent), bananas (9.01 percent), moong (2.38 percent), maash (1.74 percent), LPG (1.66 percent), pulse gram (0.67 percent), potatoes (0.61 percent), sugar (0.13 percent), and wheat flour bag 20kg (0.11 percent).

The commodities, prices of which remain unchanged during the period under review include rice basmati broken, bread plain, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands, 5 litre tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each, salt powdered (National/Shan), chillies powder National 200gm packet each, tea Lipton Yellow Label, prepared tea, cigarettes Capstan packet, long cloth Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for q1, gas charges, firewood whole 40 kg, energy saver, match box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, and telephone call charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sugar PBS Sensitive Price Indicator LPG chicken bananas

SPI declines 0.59pc WoW

PECO sell-off plan shelved

PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia

3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China

Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal

Farmers' associations term budget 'unsatisfactory'

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

PM says Pakistan doing more to fight climate change

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.