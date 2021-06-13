This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "Textile sector takes a dim view of FY22 budget" carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, "The textile sector has termed the measures, announced by the government in the budget, as insufficient for a significant increase in the country's exports. The value-added textile sector has asked for more relief and concessions to achieve the double-digit export growth target and earn over $ 26 billion foreign exchange in the next fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22)."

It is quite clear that the policymakers have not prioritized the industrial sector in the budget for FY2021-22. The question therefore is how the country will achieve $ 35 billion export target that the government has set for the next fiscal year. Hence the need for addressing the concerns of this sector as early as possible.

A Rahman (Lahore)

