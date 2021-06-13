Cases of robbery, theft, kidnapping on the rise in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars, and thieves struck at 52 different locations in the capital city and made off with cash and valuables worth Rs41.1 million during the last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, armed robbers struck at over 21 different places and stole cash as well as other valuables worth Rs12.85 million.

Armed gangs snatched cash and valuables worth Rs2.99 million in different localities in the metropolis at gunpoint in the same period. During the period under review, motor vehicle thieves stole 13 four wheelers bearing registration numbers (AFY-282),(ADZ-674), (ARV-371), (MNM-4485), (IMS-883), (KU-2636), (RID-52), (RIK-5650), (OE7080), (AHJ-637), (AFW-619),(KEF-7729), and one "applied for" worth Rs24.2 million, and lifted motor bikes bearing registration numbers, (RIK-5142), (RIL-4772), (SLK-2965),(AUN-191), (AZP-209), (CHK-1819), (SLM-6799), (RIP-6952), (RIP-08), (RIN-9428), (AYQ-710), (BJM-076), (BBR-453), (AYL-135), and three "applied for" motor bikes worth Rs1.29 million during the last week.

In the last week, over seven people mostly women were kidnapped from different areas and one person was murdered. Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Golra, Sihala, Ramna, Bhara Kahu, and Lohi Bher police stations.

In the same period, Koral police station registered three cases of auto theft, four cases of robbery, and one case each of snatching and kidnapping. Unidentified robbers stole calves belonging to Muhammad Masood worth Rs350,000 from Sector G-10/4.

In another case, unidentified persons kidnapped Atif Ali, brother of Aamir Sajjad from Tarlai Kala in the limits of Koral police station. Furthermore, some robbers snatched cash, mobile phone worth Rs90,000 from Junain Ahmed at Satra Meel in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

Armed persons stormed into the house of Shahid Hussain at Koral, held the whole family at gunpoint and looted cash, gold ornament worth Rs450,000 in the limits of Koral police station. Meanwhile, another gangs of robbers stole LED, LCD, and decoration of Rs10,00,000 from the shop of Zeeshan Zaib at Lathrar road in the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

Unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornament and other valuables worth Rs220,000 from the house of Sajwal in the limits of Koral police station. Auto thieves stole a bike (BBR-453) belonging to Sheraz Khan worth Rs100,000 from Koral, snatched a car (KEF-7729) belonging to Shafiq Ahmed worth Rs300,000, lifted a bike (AYL-135) belonging to Muhammad Zaheer worth Rs30,000 from Tarlai within the limits of Koral police station.

Over seven cases of auto theft, one case each of robbery, snatching and kidnapping were reported to Industrial Area police station.

In the same period, unidentified armed persons entered a pharmacy of Salman Ahmed at Sector I-9 Markaz and snatched cash and two mobile phones worth Rs57,000 in the limits of Industrial Area police station. Unidentified persons kidnapped a woman from Sector I-8/4 in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

