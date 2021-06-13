ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Hajj 2021: Saudi FM phones Qureshi to apprise him of policy measures

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Saturday, telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and apprised him about policy measures taken by the Kingdom in the larger interest of public health for Haj this year, the Foreign Office said.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Qureshi received a telephone call from Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the call, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It added that the Saudi foreign minister apprised Qureshi about the challenges of organising Haj in 2021, and the policy measures taken by the Kingdom in the larger interest of public health.

Qureshi conveyed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in public interest by the Kingdom.

In view of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers reviewed the outcomes of the successful visit and agreed to work together towards early and effective implementation of decisions taken by the leadership of the two countries.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan's support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom," the statement added.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the two countries' cooperation in multilateral organisations.

They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, it added.

Commensurate with the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of both countries hold frequent consultations on diverse issues.

The two foreign ministers met twice in May 2021; first, during the visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia, and then on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York.

On behalf of Pakistan's leadership, Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

