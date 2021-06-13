ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Kamyab Jawan Programme: Rs10bn loans given to over 11,000 young entrepreneurs: Dar

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Saturday said the government had so far distributed soft loans worth Rs10 billion among more than 11,000 young entrepreneurs under Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) on merit.

Talking to journalists, he said that on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, over Rs100 billion more funds had been allocated under the programme, aimed at uplifting the downtrodden segment of the society through economic empowerment.

Dar said that there was a considerable increase in the pace of providing employment to the youth as the prime minister wanted to see youngsters become useful bread-earning members of the society.

He also shared a documentary on social media narrating the success story of a youngster, Naeem Khan, who had the required skills but lacked financial resources.

Naeem said he got Rs700,000 loan within three months after which he applied for the facility to start a business of his own.

"I have fulfilled my dream of setting up a workshop, and now I'm able to support my family," he added.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kamyab Jawan Programme team for extending the financial assistance in this testing time," he added.

The father of Naeem Khan expressed joy that his son got the financial assistance on merit and started his own business to earn a respectable livelihood.

