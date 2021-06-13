Pharmaceutical Industry, the Global Helping Hand: Dr. Tanzeem Fatima Clinical Pharmacist, Iqra University, Hussain Lakhani Hospital

TEXT: It is evidant that pharmaceutical industry has a social allegiance to public health. They have been a part of global and national campaigns aimed at achieving public health goals. Moreover, they are increasingly turning to academics to tackle the early stage of discovery now. They play a vital role in healthcare.

Pharmaceutical companies continually strive towards innovative fresh treatments that help people live longer and healthier lives. As a Clinical Pharmacist, must cited the practise of medicine with generics that will serve as a significant tool to promote access and the affordability of medicine in Pakistan, somehow it will decant a high-yield impact to pharmaceutical companies as generic drugs marketed are less expensive, hence tremendous increase in sales of the product. "Pharmaceutical Industry is indeed a helping hand for global community".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021