Saudi FM informs Qureshi about challenges of organising Hajj

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday received a telephone call from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

In a statement, the FO said that the Saudi minister apprised FM Qureshi about the challenges of organizing Hajj in 2021 and the policy measures taken by the Kingdom in the interest of public health.

"Qureshi conveyed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in the public interest by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques," the statement said.

During the call, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of Pakistan’s leadership, Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed best wishes to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia announced it will only allow 60,000 vaccinated residents of the Kingdom to perform the annual Hajj.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The two also reviewed the outcomes of Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to the Kingdom and agreed to work together towards early and effective implementation of the decisions taken by the leadership of the two countries, the statement said

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral organizations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Commensurate with the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of both countries hold frequent consultations on diverse issues.

The two ministers met twice in May 2021; first, during PM Imran's visit to Saudi Arabia, and then on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York, the statement said.