ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi FM informs Qureshi about challenges of organising Hajj

  • Saudi Arabia is only allowing 60,000 vaccinated residents of the Kingdom to perform Hajj this year
BR Web Desk 12 Jun 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday received a telephone call from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

In a statement, the FO said that the Saudi minister apprised FM Qureshi about the challenges of organizing Hajj in 2021 and the policy measures taken by the Kingdom in the interest of public health.

"Qureshi conveyed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in the public interest by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques," the statement said.

During the call, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of Pakistan’s leadership, Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed best wishes to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia announced it will only allow 60,000 vaccinated residents of the Kingdom to perform the annual Hajj.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The two also reviewed the outcomes of Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to the Kingdom and agreed to work together towards early and effective implementation of the decisions taken by the leadership of the two countries, the statement said

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral organizations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Commensurate with the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministers of both countries hold frequent consultations on diverse issues.

It added that the foreign ministers of both countries hold frequent consultations on diverse issues.

The two ministers met twice in May 2021; first, during PM Imran's visit to Saudi Arabia, and then on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York, the statement said.

Pakistan Saudi Arabai Shah Mahmood Quershi Crown Prince Mohammed

Saudi FM informs Qureshi about challenges of organising Hajj

Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Hajj over Covid-19, reports SPA

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio stays below 4%

Growth-focused budget: IMF acquiescence, not consent?

PM calls for international action against online hate

Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

G7 to counter China's clout with big infrastructure project

Power subsidies raised by over 300pc

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters