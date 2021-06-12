China stocks dip

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Friday, dragged down by liquor and financial firms, and posted a second straight weekly loss, while data showed the country's broader credit growth slowed in May.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 5,224.70, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6% to 3,589.75.

The CSI300 liquor index slumped 3.3% on persistent worries over lofty valuations, while the CSI300 financials index slid 1.1%.

Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery, Beijing Shunxin Agriculture and Xinghuacun Fen Wine dropped between 1.1% and 10.0%.

For the week, the CSI300 declined 1.1%, while the SSEC dipped 0.1%.

Many analysts and traders said there was a lack of momentum for a strong rally as they expect Beijing to maintain stable liquidity and a tight monetary stance.