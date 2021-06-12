ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 6 match 18: Colin Munro, bowlers help Islamabad United crush Quetta Gladiators

  • Colin Munro's innings of 90 helps Islamabad overhaul modest total
Syed Ahmed 12 Jun 2021

Islamabad United registered a crushing 10-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

It was Islamabad United's night from ball one. They outplayed Quetta Gladiators in all departments, chasing down the 134-run target in just 10 overs.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, asked Quetta to bat first with an aim to take advantage of the new wicket. Their bowlers stuck to the plan and never let Gladiators batsmen off the hook. Despite a few partnerships in the middle, Quetta's innings never took off as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Besides Jake Weatherald (43) and Azam Khan (26), no batsman could cross the 20-run mark as they got bundled out for just 133 runs in 20 overs.

Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa and Mohammad Wasim chipped in with two wickets apiece for Islamabad.

Chasing a small target, swashbuckling opener Colin Munro ensured Islamabad United had a flying start.

Paired up with Usman Khawaja, Munro posted 97 runs in the batting powerplay, a record in the PSL. He scored a brisk 90 off 36 balls for the Man of the Match award.

With five losses in six games, Sarfaraz's team have no choice but to win the remaining games to stay in the tournament - a far cry, given their current state of performance. Meanwhile, Islamabad have moved up the ladder with this much-needed win, perching just under Lahore Qalandars with eight points.

Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators PSL 6

PSL 6 match 18: Colin Munro, bowlers help Islamabad United crush Quetta Gladiators

Proposal to tax internet data usage criticised as reactions to budget pour in

What some of the budget measures mean

Salient features of Budget 2021-22

At least 23 killed as passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, Balochistan

US, China clash as Biden debuts at G7

New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters