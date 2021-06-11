World
UK PM Johnson plans to delay lockdown lifting until July 19
- Total British cases of the Delta variant have jumped by 29,892 to 42,323, Public Health England said on Friday.
Updated 11 Jun 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay lockdown lifting to July 19 after cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, rose in the country, The Sun reported on Friday.
Under plans that will be announced on Monday, a two week review will be included meaning COVID-19 restrictions could be dropped on July 5 if hospitalizations are low, the newspaper reported.
