ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as dollar firms on bets for 'transitory' inflation

  • Gold slips below $1,900/oz mark.
  • US CPI rises 0.6% in May.
  • Palladium on track for a weekly decline.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar held steady with some investors betting on rising US consumer prices being temporary.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,894.06 per ounce by 0913 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,898.40.

Inflation has come a little bit on the higher side versus expectations, "but the view remains that these inflation levels will level off from now on," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, adding gold is having difficulties sustaining above $1,900.

As long as it has difficulties to stay above that level "there will be some investors using that to sell gold or build up short positions," Staunovo added.

Data showed US consumer prices rose solidly in May, leading to the biggest annual increase in nearly 13 years, while jobless claims dropped to their lowest in nearly 15 months last week.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, reducing gold's appeal for investors holding other currencies.

But capping bullion's losses by reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing metal, benchmark US Treasury yields touched a three-month low.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank on Thursday kept its monetary policy unchanged and pledged a steady flow of stimulus over the summer.

Focus now shifts to Fed's June 15-16 policy meeting. A significant number of Fed watchers according to a Reuters poll have said the central bank would wait until later in the year before announcing a taper.

"The FOMC next week is now likely to be a non-event, and barring a sharp rise in the dollar. Gold looks set to test resistance at $1,920 early next week, as the asset price appreciation trade gains new momentum," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Silver rose 0.7% to $28.17 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.1% to $1,152.55.

Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,770.47, and was on track for a weekly decline.

Gold Prices gold production gold export Demand for physical gold

Gold eases as dollar firms on bets for 'transitory' inflation

At least 23 killed as passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, Balochistan

JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters