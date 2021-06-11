Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,775,362 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 174,762,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 14,010 new deaths and 429,466 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,403 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,504 and Argentina with 669.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 598,748 deaths from 33,426,425 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 482,019 deaths from 17,210,969 cases, India with 363,079 deaths from 29,274,823 cases, Mexico with 229,578 deaths from 2,445,538 cases, and Peru with 187,847 deaths from 1,995,257 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 570 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 309, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 289, Czech Republic with 282, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,198,503 deaths from 34,579,401 cases, Europe 1,148,664 deaths from 53,466,367 infections, and the United States and Canada 624,604 deaths from 34,824,013 cases.

Asia has reported 523,372 deaths from 38,018,616 cases, the Middle East 145,445 deaths from 8,834,869 cases, Africa 133,670 deaths from 4,988,634 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 50,140 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.