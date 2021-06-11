ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
AVN 91.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 90.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.44%)
TRG 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.11%)
UNITY 49.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.5%)
WTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
BR100 5,296 Increased By ▲ 37.55 (0.71%)
BR30 27,736 Increased By ▲ 180.29 (0.65%)
KSE100 48,364 Increased By ▲ 112.36 (0.23%)
KSE30 19,510 Decreased By ▼ -27.88 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
CBOT soybeans may test support at $15.31-1/4

  • A break above $15.57-1/4 could lead to a gain into $15.78-1/4 to $15.99-1/4 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact, as an upward wave (5) is yet to unfold.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support at $15.31-1/4 per bushel, a break could cause a drop to $15.15-1/4.

The current fall could be classified as a part of the correction from $16.67-1/2. Three waves make up the fall. The third wave labelled c is driving the contract towards its nearest target of $15.13-1/4, the 61.8% projection level.

In the meantime, the fall has also been precisely controlled by a set of retracement on the downtrend from $16.67-1/2 to $14.89-1/4. The nearest support is at $15.31-1/4.

A break above $15.57-1/4 could lead to a gain into $15.78-1/4 to $15.99-1/4 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact, as an upward wave (5) is yet to unfold.

However, the contract may slide towards $15.04-1/4 again, as it dropped below a support at $15.73 after failing to break a resistance at $16.41-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

