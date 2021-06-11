ANL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.83%)
ASC 18.53 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.19%)
ASL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
BYCO 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
FFBL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.52%)
HUBC 78.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PTC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.53%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.5%)
TRG 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.05%)
UNITY 50.34 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.21%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,293 Increased By ▲ 35.21 (0.67%)
BR30 27,737 Increased By ▲ 180.85 (0.66%)
KSE100 48,370 Increased By ▲ 118.28 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,517 Decreased By ▼ -20.15 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Hong Kong stocks rise at open

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 126.02 points, to 28,864.90.
AFP 11 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Friday morning following a record-breaking lead from Wall Street as investors took a forecast-beating US inflation reading in their stride.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 126.02 points, to 28,864.90.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.09 percent, or 3.25 points, to 3614.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 3.01 points, to 2425.60.

