Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
11 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Friday morning following a record-breaking lead from Wall Street as investors took a forecast-beating US inflation reading in their stride.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 percent, or 126.02 points, to 28,864.90.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.09 percent, or 3.25 points, to 3614.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 3.01 points, to 2425.60.
