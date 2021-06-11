PARTLY FACETIOUS: The fault always lies with previous govts

“Third down…”

“Hey back off, true that The Khan’s third year is about to be completed but the fault lies with the previous administrations and not The Khan who is an honourable man…”

“Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is no longer applicable to The Khan’s Pakistan, now the great bard’s Much Ado About Nothing or Comedy of Errors… ”

“As I said back off or I will take appropriate measures.”

“Sorry.”

“To quickly apologize appears to be the sensible approach these days anyway when I said third down I was referring to The Khan’s Third Poster Boy in trouble…”

“Third?”

“The First Poster Boy was Jehangir Tareen Khan disqualified by the courts but not out till The Khan so decreed…the second poster boy was Zulfi Bukhari who has left the country because of a design change in the Rawalpindi Ring Road and now Hammad Azhar…”

“Hey Azhar has a degree from SOAS, London, which is famous for languages and humanities, perhaps he needs to get a degree from the London School of Economics that views economics as a science…”

“Just because you have a degree from the LSE…”

“Hey if the fifty plus cabinet members are allowed their bias why not me!”

“Ha, ha, that’s true anyway Azhar is now the Power Minister which requires an engineering degree…”

“I am not sure anyone in the Khan administration has an engineering degree – it’s all on the job training and those dratted bureaucrats appointed by the previous two corrupt administrations who are sabotaging the 50 plus cabinet members by not providing facts are to blame and…”

“OK, but just a word of advice to Azhar: please don’t talk of capacity payments when there is so much load shedding. The reason: people will ask why is the government paying capacity charges - capacity which is well above existing demand - and not getting the electricity?”

“I will ignore that, anyway The Khan’s Main Poster Boy remains very much in place and I am referring to his Deputy Asad Umar…”

“Umar is doing a very good job, I mean considering that the government has vaccination for less than one percent of the population his periodic exhortations for all to get vaccinated, while masked, has focused public attention away from the dearth of vaccines…”

“That is very good politics, good media strategy, good…”

“Hey enough with the sycophancy.”

