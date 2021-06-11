ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The fault always lies with previous govts

Anjum Ibrahim 11 Jun 2021

“Third down…”

“Hey back off, true that The Khan’s third year is about to be completed but the fault lies with the previous administrations and not The Khan who is an honourable man…”

“Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is no longer applicable to The Khan’s Pakistan, now the great bard’s Much Ado About Nothing or Comedy of Errors… ”

“As I said back off or I will take appropriate measures.”

“Sorry.”

“To quickly apologize appears to be the sensible approach these days anyway when I said third down I was referring to The Khan’s Third Poster Boy in trouble…”

“Third?”

“The First Poster Boy was Jehangir Tareen Khan disqualified by the courts but not out till The Khan so decreed…the second poster boy was Zulfi Bukhari who has left the country because of a design change in the Rawalpindi Ring Road and now Hammad Azhar…”

“Hey Azhar has a degree from SOAS, London, which is famous for languages and humanities, perhaps he needs to get a degree from the London School of Economics that views economics as a science…”

“Just because you have a degree from the LSE…”

“Hey if the fifty plus cabinet members are allowed their bias why not me!”

“Ha, ha, that’s true anyway Azhar is now the Power Minister which requires an engineering degree…”

“I am not sure anyone in the Khan administration has an engineering degree – it’s all on the job training and those dratted bureaucrats appointed by the previous two corrupt administrations who are sabotaging the 50 plus cabinet members by not providing facts are to blame and…”

“OK, but just a word of advice to Azhar: please don’t talk of capacity payments when there is so much load shedding. The reason: people will ask why is the government paying capacity charges - capacity which is well above existing demand - and not getting the electricity?”

“I will ignore that, anyway The Khan’s Main Poster Boy remains very much in place and I am referring to his Deputy Asad Umar…”

“Umar is doing a very good job, I mean considering that the government has vaccination for less than one percent of the population his periodic exhortations for all to get vaccinated, while masked, has focused public attention away from the dearth of vaccines…”

“That is very good politics, good media strategy, good…”

“Hey enough with the sycophancy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hammad Azhar Asad Umar electricity Jehangir tareen covid vaccine Zulfi Bukhari cabinet members

Anjum Ibrahim

