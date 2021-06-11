Haleeb Foods partners with SOS village on ‘World Milk Day’

KARACHI: Haleeb Foods Limited the pioneer dairy and beverages processor in Pakistan has partnered with SOS village yet again, on the occasion of World Milk Day 2021.

This initiative is part of Haleeb Foods health and wellness awareness agenda. With the objective of ensuring sustainable CSR, milk supply equivalent to a month’s requirement were delivered at the SOS village, Lahore. Keeping in view that during the ongoing pandemic, immunity levels all around the world are dropping and packaged milk being safe, healthy and nutritious is highly recommended especially for children.

Expressing his thoughts on the World Milk Day, Syed Mazher Iqbal, CEO, Haleeb Foods said, “There are so many benefits of including milk and dairy in our lives – nutritionally, economically and environmentally. Haleeb Foods since 1984 has been instrumental in nurturing Pakistan, milk being high in nutrition, is the primary source of nourishment for all age groups. We have partnered with SOS village in the past also, and I urge others also to come forth and support the cause of the SOS village for a healthier Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021