US inaugurates new school in Sindh

KARACHI: The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Government of Sindh inaugurated a new high school in Karachi on Wednesday.

The new Government High School WaryoGabol offers students and faculty state-of-the-art classrooms, computer and science labs, a health room, and a library. The construction of this school is part of the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP), under which USAID is supporting the construction of 106 schools across 10 districts in Sindh.

US Embassy Chargé d’affairesa.i.LesslieViguerieand Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani participated in the inauguration ceremony.—PR

