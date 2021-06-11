ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.43%)
BOP 8.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
DGKC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.43%)
EPCL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.76%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
FFL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.1%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.91%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
MLCF 47.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.25%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.72%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.79%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (4.76%)
UNITY 49.25 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.69%)
WTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
BR100 5,258 Increased By ▲ 53.32 (1.02%)
BR30 27,556 Increased By ▲ 340.31 (1.25%)
KSE100 48,251 Increased By ▲ 473.87 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,538 Increased By ▲ 155.79 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal refuses to accept federal budget

11 Jun 2021

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called out the PTI government for causing a loss of up to Rs 1,000 billion to the national exchequer by changing interest rates. He also condemned the selected budget of the selected government.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari declared, "We refuse to accept this preposterous budget. It's evident the budget is political and has not been designed to favour the public.

Commenting on some of the questionable activities of the PM, Chairman PPP reminded the nation of the 2 billion dollars Imran Khan took from some of his special international investors. The interest rate was then fixed at 13.25% and was returned after all of the PM's cronies had benefitted.

"The puppet Prime Minister is answerable to the nation," said Chairman PPP, "He must tell us why a damage of Rs 300 billion was caused to the national exchequer. Who was the damage caused for?" he questioned. "Which capitalist friends benefited from these two billion dollars? He must answer why his government raised the interest rate to 13.25% when IMF had asked to keep it at 12%."

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, further demanded the PM also be held accountable for changing the interest rates of Pakistan's Investment Bonds - a decision that benefited certain investors with up to a profit of Rs 700 billion.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP federal budget Imran Khan Bilawal House PTI Government

Bilawal refuses to accept federal budget

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.