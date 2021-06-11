Bilawal refuses to accept federal budget

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called out the PTI government for causing a loss of up to Rs 1,000 billion to the national exchequer by changing interest rates. He also condemned the selected budget of the selected government.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari declared, "We refuse to accept this preposterous budget. It's evident the budget is political and has not been designed to favour the public.

Commenting on some of the questionable activities of the PM, Chairman PPP reminded the nation of the 2 billion dollars Imran Khan took from some of his special international investors. The interest rate was then fixed at 13.25% and was returned after all of the PM's cronies had benefitted.

"The puppet Prime Minister is answerable to the nation," said Chairman PPP, "He must tell us why a damage of Rs 300 billion was caused to the national exchequer. Who was the damage caused for?" he questioned. "Which capitalist friends benefited from these two billion dollars? He must answer why his government raised the interest rate to 13.25% when IMF had asked to keep it at 12%."

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, further demanded the PM also be held accountable for changing the interest rates of Pakistan's Investment Bonds - a decision that benefited certain investors with up to a profit of Rs 700 billion.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021